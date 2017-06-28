Construction of second project 20386 corvette to start in 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The construction of the second project 20386 corvette is planned to start in 2018 in St. Petersburg, Director General of the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, Alexander Shlyakhtenko, told TASS.

"There are such plans for the next year," he said, answering a question on the construction terms for the second ship.

As he put it, the new project 20386 differs a lot from the basic project 20380: its seakeeping performance and habitability have been improved. "This is a totally new step: the project’s habitability has been improved. It has an amazing modularity, which concerns everything, mainly armaments. We can incorporate a diving system, mine-disposal weapons and antisubmarine weapons into it," he enumerated.

Shlyakhtenko added that the new corvette may be equipped with Kalibr missiles.

The construction of the pilot ship of the series - the Derzky - started at the end of 2016 at the Northern Shipyard. It is expected to be delivered to the fleet in 2021.

Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bursuk earlier said that the Russian Navy plans to receive more than 10 corvettes of the new 20386 project.