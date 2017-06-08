Back to Main page
Two Russian corvettes head for Northern Atlantic on scheduled mission

Military & Defense
June 08, 18:42 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

"Weather permitting, the ships may be in the Atlantic as early as Friday," the Baltic Fleet ’s spokesman said

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 8. /TASS/. Two corvettes of Russia’s Baltic Fleet - The Boiky and The Steregushchy - currently on a long voyage for the Atlantic, are sailing through the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov has told TASS.

"A group of two corvettes of project 20380, The Boiky and The Steregushchy, have entered the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits linking the Baltic Sea and the North Atlantic," Martov said, adding that "weather permitting, the ships may be in the Atlantic as early as Friday."

Read also

Russia's new corvette to be launched in June

The corvettes left the Baltiysk base on June 4 on a regular mission.

This is The Boiky’s second voyage to the Atlantic this year. Together with the corvette The Soobrazitelny it was on a long voyage in the North Atlantic on April 7 through May 2.

The Boiky and the Steregushchy will conduct exercises to practice search for surface ships and submarines. Deck helicopters Ka-27PL will search for submarines using droppable hydro-acoustic stations.

The 20380 project corvettes are meant for operations against enemy surface ships and submarines and for providing artillery support for amphibious operations, patrolling designated areas and maintaining naval blockade.

Russian Baltic Fleet
