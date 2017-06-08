Two Russian corvettes head for Northern Atlantic on scheduled mission

Elvira Nabiullina’s achievements as head of Russia’s Central BankBusiness & Economy June 08, 20:18
Cutting-edge icebreaker to join Russian Navy by yearendMilitary & Defense June 08, 19:49
Gala air show to mark 25th anniversary of Russia's Berkuts aerobatics groupMilitary & Defense June 08, 19:29
Russians cut down on smoking and drinking, says health ministerSociety & Culture June 08, 19:24
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswomanRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 18:43
Two Russian corvettes head for Northern Atlantic on scheduled missionMilitary & Defense June 08, 18:42
Russia’s Finance Ministry to prepare proposals for regulating cryptocurrencyBusiness & Economy June 08, 18:26
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019Business & Economy June 08, 17:48
Bad roads, housing, Ukraine and elections among top questions for Putin’s Q&A sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 17:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KALININGRAD, June 8. /TASS/. Two corvettes of Russia’s Baltic Fleet - The Boiky and The Steregushchy - currently on a long voyage for the Atlantic, are sailing through the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov has told TASS.
"A group of two corvettes of project 20380, The Boiky and The Steregushchy, have entered the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits linking the Baltic Sea and the North Atlantic," Martov said, adding that "weather permitting, the ships may be in the Atlantic as early as Friday."
The corvettes left the Baltiysk base on June 4 on a regular mission.
This is The Boiky’s second voyage to the Atlantic this year. Together with the corvette The Soobrazitelny it was on a long voyage in the North Atlantic on April 7 through May 2.
The Boiky and the Steregushchy will conduct exercises to practice search for surface ships and submarines. Deck helicopters Ka-27PL will search for submarines using droppable hydro-acoustic stations.
The 20380 project corvettes are meant for operations against enemy surface ships and submarines and for providing artillery support for amphibious operations, patrolling designated areas and maintaining naval blockade.