Russia's new corvette to be launched in June

Russia's new corvette to be launched in JuneMilitary & Defense June 06, 14:43
NATO membership imposed on Montenegro in return for Russophobic sentiment — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:26
No transparency in MH17 crash investigation, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:16
Kremlin mum on possible oil market reaction to Qatar diplomatic crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:59
Russia tightens security ahead 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 06, 13:53
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 06, 13:29
Kremlin condemns accusations that Russia hacked US election commissionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:24
Kremlin focused on Trump’s stance on relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:20
Russian Space Forces identify all missile launches in their area of responsibilityMilitary & Defense June 06, 13:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Gremyashchy, a corvette for the Russian Navy’s Project 20385, will be launched in St. Petersburg in June, the navy’s spokesman Igor Dygalo said today.
"By the end of 2017, a new Project 20385 corvette - the Gremyashchy - will be launched at the Northern Shipyards in St. Petersburg. It will be equipped with a precision-guided munition and Russian-made propulsion systems," he said.
Dygalo said that in 2016 the corvette had been equipped with propulsion systems produced at the Kolomensky Plant under the technical specifications of the Russian Navy’s General Headquarters as part of the import substitution industrialization program in naval construction.
The Project 20385 multi-purpose corvettes serve to identify and destroy the enemy’s submarines and surface ships, conduct landing operations and solve various tasks in the close maritime zone (from 200 to 500 nautical miles from the coast).
These ships are equipped with artillery, missile and antisubmarine systems, as well as modern radar aids. The corvette also has a flight deck.