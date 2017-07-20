Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russia will develop a family of air-launched precision cruise missiles before 2020 that will be capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.

"Work is under way on a new family of items with a range of 200km, 400km, 600km and 1,000km. That is why, work in this area is being carried out. I believe that before 2020 we’ll surely roll out this family of items [missiles]," Obnosov said at the MAKS-2017 airshow, responding to a question about whether Russia was developing the analog of the US JASSM high precision long-range cruise missile.

As the Tactical Missiles Corporation head said, one missile can’t engage all the targets. "In some cases, it is inefficient to cover a longer range," he said, explaining the need to develop a whole family of missiles.

The US JASSM high precision cruise missile is intended to strike well-protected stationary and relocatable targets in any weather conditions and at any time of the day from distances off the enemy’s air defenses’ reach. It has a radius of operation of 370 km (JASSM-ER has an operational radius of up to 1,000 km). The missile is capable of delivering 450kg warheads.