Russian company plans to sign contracts on supply of 31 MC-21 jets at MAKS 2017 airshow

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ilyushin Finance leasing company plans to sign contracts on supply of 31 MC-21 passenger jets with two Russian airlines, official spokesperson of the Russian company told TASS on Monday.
"We plan to sign a firm contract on delivery of 16 MC-21 jets to a Russian company and sign a preliminary agreement on deliver of 15 more MC-21 aircraft with another one," the spokesperson said.
MC-21 is a new Russian short-and medium-range passenger jet. First deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018.