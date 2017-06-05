Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end

PERM, June 5. /TASS/. Specialists will complete the final certification stage of flight tests of PD-14 perspective aircraft engine for the new Russian passenger jet MC-21 by the end of 2017, Managing Director of UEC-Aviadvigatel company Alexander Inozemtsev told TASS on Monday.

US Pratt & Whitney PW 1400G engines are currently mounted on the airplane.

"The second stage of flight tests ended in March. We are now preparing the third stage, already the certification one, which will enable us to mount engines on MC-21," Inozemtsev said.

The third stage of flight tests will be completed by 2017 year-end and a special statement is planned to be signed after that, authorizing outfit of aircraft with domestic engines, he added.