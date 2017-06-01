Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's MC-21 jet may debut at Dubai air show in fall

Business & Economy
June 01, 15:15 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to show its MC-21 passenger jet at the Dubai airshow in fall 2017, UAC President Yuri Slyusar told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"Certainly, plans are in place [to demonstrate MC-21 at major airshows. For example, at the airshow in Dubai that will take place in fall," Slyusar said.

Read also
MC-21-300 aircraft

Russian minister says production of fifth MC-21 may start in 2017

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Aviation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
2
India to become full-fledged SCO member in a week
3
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
4
Russia’s Mideterranean group incorporates fifteen Black Sea Fleet ships
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Gazprom has no plans to change investment program in 2017
7
Putin to meet heads of global media agencies at St. Petersburg Economic Forum
TOP STORIES
Реклама