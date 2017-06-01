Russia's MC-21 jet may debut at Dubai air show in fall

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to show its MC-21 passenger jet at the Dubai airshow in fall 2017, UAC President Yuri Slyusar told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"Certainly, plans are in place [to demonstrate MC-21 at major airshows. For example, at the airshow in Dubai that will take place in fall," Slyusar said.