Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Firm contract for delivery of 50 MC-21 airliners to Aeroflot to be signed this year

Business & Economy
June 01, 16:05 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The current portfolio of orders for MC-21 is 285 airliners, 185 of which have been contracted on prepayment

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to sign a firm contract with Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot this year for the delivery of 50 MC-21 medium-haul airliners, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said on Thursday.

"I can’t tell you exactly so far about a firm contract for the MC-21 [signing at the MAKS airshow outside Moscow]. But we’ll surely sign a contract with our participation and the participation of Aviakapital-Servis and Aeroflot during 2017," he said.

The MC-21 is the family of short-and medium-haul narrow-body airliners intended to replace Tupolev Tu-134 and Tu-154 planes and also their Western rivals.

Read also

Russia's MC-21 jet may debut at Dubai air show in November

In Russia’s new history, only one airliner, the regional Sukhoi Superjet 100, has been manufactured from scratch. The plane performed the first flight in 2008 and was made operational in 2011.

The MC-21 has a flight range of 6,400 kilometers (3,977 miles), while the Sukhoi Superjet 100 can fly at a distance of 4,578 kilometers (2,845 miles).

The MC-21 will be able to carry 211 passengers, while the Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliner’s seating capacity is 108.

The first flight of the MC-21 airliner was scheduled for December 2016 and its serial assembly was planned to begin in 2017. Later, the first flight was postponed to April and then to late May. The airliner performed its debut flight on May 28, 2017 in Irkutsk.

The current portfolio of orders for MC-21 is 285 airliners, 185 of which have been contracted on prepayment. The first client is Russia’s Aeroflot, which plans to have 50 MC-21 in its fleet. In April, the company’s director general, Vitaly Savelyev, said they expect the first three airliners in 2019.

Read also

Hungary, India and Bangladesh show interest in MC-21 plane

Russian minister says production of fifth MC-21 may start in 2017

Russia sees prospects for MC-21, SSJ-100 supplies to India

VEB Group pours $90 mln into MC-21 aircraft project

Corporation Irkut: MC-21 first flight conducted in routine mode

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
2
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
3
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
4
Moscow may demand US compensation for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movement
7
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама