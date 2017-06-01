Hungary, India and Bangladesh show interest in MC-21 plane

India to become full-fledged SCO member in a weekBusiness & Economy June 01, 14:45
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Hungary, India and Bangladesh show interest in acquisition of MC-21 passenger jets, UAC President Yuri Slyusar told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.
"We showed the aircraft [MC-21] in flight and we feel higher interest. We met delegations from different nations: Hungary, Bangladesh and India. The flying aircraft is a much more sensible product from the standpoint of promotion," the top manager said.