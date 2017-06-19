Foreign buyers interested in new engine for Russian MC-21 aircraft

LE BOURGET /France/, June 19. /TASS/. A number of foreign clients have already demonstrated interest to the new Russian-made PD-14 engine that was developed for the MC-21 airliner, a spokesman for the United Engine Corporation (incorporated into Rostec) told TASS on Monday.

"A number of clients are demonstrating interest to the PD-14 engine. The Corporation is ready to offer cooperation to its foreign partners to develop an engine for airliners and transport planes of various classes on the basis of the PD-14," the spokesman said, adding that target markets for the PD-14 engine are air carriers from countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Asia, Latin America and Africa.

"The United Engine Corporation is working with potential buyers of the MC-21 jets on possible sales of such planes with PD-14 engines as soon as the plane is granted a certificate of airworthiness," the spokesman noted.

Apart from that, the corporation plans to develop engines for short-and medium-haul passenger and transport aircraft on the basis of the PD-14 core engine fitted for concrete requirements (in a range from nine to 18 tonnes).

"Notably, it will take much less time to create new engines thanks to the use of the developed core engine," the spokesman added.