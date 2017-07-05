Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria

The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwearSociety & Culture July 05, 16:32
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have destroyed three large weapons and ammunition depots of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and a terrorist command post near the city of Aqerbat in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The strike has destroyed three large weapons and ammunitions depots along with a terrorist command post close to the city of Aqerbat, which has been confirmed by objective control data," the ministry said.
The ministry reported that "on July 5, the Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers, which took off from the Engels airfield on the territory of the Russian Federation, has performed a flight with aerial refueling and delivered a strike with the most advanced Kh-101 cruise missiles against the facilities of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State] terrorists on the border of the provinces of Hama and Homs (the Syrian Arab Republic)."