Russian envoy says guarantor countries to control Syrian de-escalation zones

North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean militaryWorld July 04, 13:30
Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitfulWorld July 04, 13:22
Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systemsMilitary & Defense July 04, 13:20
Press review: Trump pressures China on North Korea and US media doubles down on TrumpPress Review July 04, 13:00
Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 12:45
North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 12:20
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another countrySociety & Culture July 04, 11:50
North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the worldWorld July 04, 11:32
North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missileWorld July 04, 10:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire will control the Syrian de-escalation zones for the time being, Russian Special Presidential Representative for settling the Syrian crisis and head of the Russian delegation to the Astana talks Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.
"The previously outlined format will not change for now," he said when asked whether any other countries, apart from Russia, Iran and Turkey, would have a chance to participate in monitoring the de-escalation zones.
The Russian envoy also pointed out that agreements on implementing the zones have not been reached yet. "Everything will be discussed today and tomorrow," the Russian diplomat added.
The memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria was signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey at the May 4 meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana. De-escalation zones have been established in four areas, including the Idlib Governorate, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Governorates north of the city of Homs, eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Governorates in southern Syria.
Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting against terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria.
The memorandum will remain in effect for six months and could be automatically extended for another six months.