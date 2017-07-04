Back to Main page
Russian envoy says guarantor countries to control Syrian de-escalation zones

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 12:55 UTC+3 ASTANA
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire will control the Syrian de-escalation zones for the time being, Russian Special Presidential Representative for settling the Syrian crisis and head of the Russian delegation to the Astana talks Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"The previously outlined format will not change for now," he said when asked whether any other countries, apart from Russia, Iran and Turkey, would have a chance to participate in monitoring the de-escalation zones.

The Russian envoy also pointed out that agreements on implementing the zones have not been reached yet. "Everything will be discussed today and tomorrow," the Russian diplomat added.

Memorandum on de-escalation zones

The memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria was signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey at the May 4 meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana. De-escalation zones have been established in four areas, including the Idlib Governorate, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Governorates north of the city of Homs, eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Governorates in southern Syria.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting against terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria.

The memorandum will remain in effect for six months and could be automatically extended for another six months.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
