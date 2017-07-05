Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 05, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Astana is hosting the second and final day of negotiations on Syria on Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia hopes that progress will be reached on agreeing on the borders and parameters of Syrian de-escalation zones at talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia hopes Astana peace talks will produce memorandum on de-escalation zones

"We hope that a real progress will be reached in terms of designating certain parameters, including geographic ones and those linked to ensuring the operation of de-escalation zones. Today’s talks will show this, now they are still continuing," Lavrov said.

Astana is hosting the second and final day of negotiations on Syria on Wednesday. The participants - delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran, and also Syria’s government and armed opposition - discuss parameters of de-escalation zones, which were agreed at the previous round of talks in early May.

The sides also discuss other documents, including on swapping hostages and conducting a mine clearance effort at historic monuments. Russia’s chief negotiator at the Astana talks and Russian president’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, earlier said the adoption of these documents depends on the progress on Syrian de-escalation zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns Ukraine
2
Kremlin vows to defend interests of its citizens captured in Ukraine
3
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
4
Russia, China to put forward initiative on North Korea at UN meeting
5
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents Sea
6
Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decree
7
Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks
TOP STORIES
Реклама