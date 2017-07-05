Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks

Russia, China to put forward initiative on North Korea at UN meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 14:40
Wife of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko says letter to Trump is ‘last hope’World July 05, 14:20
Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 13:57
Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in NetherlandsWorld July 05, 13:37
Russia and Arab League stand for dialogue in Qatar issue resolution — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 13:14
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns UkrainePress Review July 05, 13:00
Kremlin vows to defend interests of its citizens captured in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 12:52
Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 12:20
Ukrainian official says Kiev prevented second wave of ‘Petya’ ransomware attackWorld July 05, 12:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia hopes that progress will be reached on agreeing on the borders and parameters of Syrian de-escalation zones at talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday.
"We hope that a real progress will be reached in terms of designating certain parameters, including geographic ones and those linked to ensuring the operation of de-escalation zones. Today’s talks will show this, now they are still continuing," Lavrov said.
Astana is hosting the second and final day of negotiations on Syria on Wednesday. The participants - delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran, and also Syria’s government and armed opposition - discuss parameters of de-escalation zones, which were agreed at the previous round of talks in early May.
The sides also discuss other documents, including on swapping hostages and conducting a mine clearance effort at historic monuments. Russia’s chief negotiator at the Astana talks and Russian president’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, earlier said the adoption of these documents depends on the progress on Syrian de-escalation zones.