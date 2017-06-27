Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Syrian president visits Russia’s Khmeymim airbase

World
June 27, 18:17 UTC+3

President Bashar Assad familiarized himself with the Russian Su-35 fighter jet and other state-of-the-art weapons

© Vadim Grishankon/Russian Defence Ministry's Press and Information Department/TASS

Read also

Assad praises Russia for success in fighting terrorists together with Syrian army

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad visited Russia’s airbase at Khmeymim and familiarized himself with new weaponry, in particular, the Su-35 fighter jet, the Russian defense ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.

While visiting the base, the Syrian president met with Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"While walking about the Khmeymim airbase, President Bashar Assad familiarized himself with the Russian Su-35 fighter jet and other state-of-the-art weapons," the ministry said.

The chief of the Russian General Staff and the Syrian president have discussed the coordination of efforts in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (outlawed in Russia), according to the ministry.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
In other media
