Syrian president visits Russia’s Khmeymim airbase

Kremlin says its computers not affected by hacker attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 27, 18:55
Security experts urge Putin, Trump to overcome disagreementsWorld June 27, 18:51
Jury to deliver verdict on Nemtsov murder case on June 28Society & Culture June 27, 18:42
Syrian president visits Russia’s Khmeymim airbaseWorld June 27, 18:17
National Guard to complete assigned missions both in Russia and abroadMilitary & Defense June 27, 18:10
Key facts about St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense ShowMilitary & Defense June 27, 17:57
Rosneft, Mars and Nivea are among victims of massive cyber attack in RussiaBusiness & Economy June 27, 17:04
Russian anti-doping body working on future strategy planSport June 27, 17:01
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 27, 16:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad visited Russia’s airbase at Khmeymim and familiarized himself with new weaponry, in particular, the Su-35 fighter jet, the Russian defense ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.
While visiting the base, the Syrian president met with Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.
"While walking about the Khmeymim airbase, President Bashar Assad familiarized himself with the Russian Su-35 fighter jet and other state-of-the-art weapons," the ministry said.
The chief of the Russian General Staff and the Syrian president have discussed the coordination of efforts in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (outlawed in Russia), according to the ministry.