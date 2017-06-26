Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s warships operating in Syria are enjoying great demand from foreign customers, Presidential Aide for Military and Technical Cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, said on Monday.

"We’ve all seen how our ships are functioning there, what is being launched and how far they [projectiles] are being shot. We see that these ships that had operated in Syria - frigates, corvettes - are in demand now. Still, another sort of demand is on the rise as well: many countries now need to modernize and design warships from scratch," he stressed.

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched military operations in Syria on September 30, 2015, upon Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s request.

On March 14, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russia’s main forces from Syria, as the key tasks set by the Russian Defense Ministry had been fulfilled, according to the president.