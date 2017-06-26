Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players

Military & Defense
June 26, 12:48 UTC+3

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched military operations in Syria in 2015, upon the Syrian president's request

Share
1 pages in this article
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and the Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battleships

Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and the Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battleships

© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s warships operating in Syria are enjoying great demand from foreign customers, Presidential Aide for Military and Technical Cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, said on Monday.

Read also

Russian warships fire Kalibr cruise missiles, destroy IS arms depots in Syria

"We’ve all seen how our ships are functioning there, what is being launched and how far they [projectiles] are being shot. We see that these ships that had operated in Syria - frigates, corvettes - are in demand now. Still, another sort of demand is on the rise as well: many countries now need to modernize and design warships from scratch," he stressed.

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched military operations in Syria on September 30, 2015, upon Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s request.

On March 14, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russia’s main forces from Syria, as the key tasks set by the Russian Defense Ministry had been fulfilled, according to the president.

Read also

Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone

Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience

More than half of Russians say air operation in Syria must go on — poll

Putin promotes generals to higher military ranks after Syria operation

Foreign customers eye Russian robots after Syria operation — state arms exporter

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and India may ink deal on frigate supplies by end of July
2
Russian arms exporter raked in $24 bln for selling 50 warships since 2000
3
Russia values cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields — Lavrov
4
Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players
5
Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success
6
Russians’ real incomes up by 3% in May - Russian finance minister
7
Ukraine’s ex-president ready to take part in court hearings
TOP STORIES
Реклама