Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian arms exporter raked in $24 bln for selling 50 warships since 2000

Military & Defense
June 26, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the 2017 International Maritime Defense Show, Russia will demonstrate the entire range of naval armaments and hardware supplied to foreign customers

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has exported about 50 warships worth $24 billion since 2000, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

"Over the last years, the share of naval hardware in Rosoboronexport’s export deliveries has equaled about 12% on average. Incidentally, this is comparable to the share of our competitors from leading military hardware exporting countries. Since 2000, we have exported about 50 warships, a third of which are submarines," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying on the eve of the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg.

Read also

Premier points to Russia’s arms exports reaching $15 bln in 2016

Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria

Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin America

Russian exporter's weapons sales reach $13 bln in 2016

Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense

"The total volume of naval hardware deliveries has reached $24 billion over this period," he added.

Rosoboronexport’s task at the 2017 International Maritime Defense Show is to lay the basis for signing new contracts, he added.

Almost 50 foreign companies will participate in the International Maritime Defense Show, due to kick off this week, bringing together some 400 participants, Alexei Frolkin, deputy director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told reporters.

"There will be 49 foreign companies and a total of 400 participants," Frolkin said, noting that representatives of companies from Australia, Argentina, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland are expected to attend the event.

President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said "foreigners mainly act as suppliers of equipment - everything what we can use for building ships." The corporation’s exhibition stand is unprecedentedly large this year, with 43 replicas of various ships to be shown.

At the 2017 International Maritime Defense Show, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate the entire range of naval armaments and hardware supplied to foreign customers. Some naval weapon systems will be demonstrated for the first time while naval hardware well known on the arms market will feature improved versions. Rosoboronexport’s representatives will hold meetings with more than 20 foreign delegations. The International Maritime Defense Show will be held in St. Petersburg on June 28 - July 2.

Gallery
17 photo
© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Outstanding ships of the Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and India may ink deal on frigate supplies by end of July
2
Russian arms exporter raked in $24 bln for selling 50 warships since 2000
3
Russia values cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields — Lavrov
4
Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players
5
Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success
6
Russians’ real incomes up by 3% in May - Russian finance minister
7
Ukraine’s ex-president ready to take part in court hearings
TOP STORIES
Реклама