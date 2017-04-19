Back to Main page
Premier points to Russia’s arms exports reaching $15 bln in 2016

Military & Defense
April 19, 14:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The premier notes Russia’s arms exports amounted to $15 bln last year, exceeding 2015’s figures
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exports amounted to $15 bln last year, exceeding 2015’s figures, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a report addressed to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday.

"We’re the second-biggest player on the global arms market. Last year exports of products for military purposes exceeded $15 bln (versus $14.5 bln in 2015 - TASS)," he said, adding that "the new contracts signed (in the reporting period) amounted to $9.5 bln, while the stock of orders in end-2016 was worth around $50 bln."

Russian defense industry
