Russia's St. Petersburg holds anti-terror drills

Military & Defense
May 18, 9:32 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Counter-terrorism exercises were held on May 18 morning near the Akademicheskaya subway station in the north-eastern part of St. Petersburg

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 18. /TASS/. Counter-terrorism exercises were held on Thursday morning near the Akademicheskaya subway station in the north-eastern part of St. Petersburg, a source in the regional headquarters of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) informed TASS.

"Planned counter-terrorism drills are held in St. Petersburg. Operational forces and equipment of the law enforcement agencies and special services completing training tasks to prevent and foil terrorist manifestations are involved them," the source said.

The drills ended at 6.05am Moscow Time. According to the subway press service, the Akademicheskaya station was closed for passengers from 6.15am to 6.22am Moscow Time.

