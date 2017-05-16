Back to Main page
Russia’s National Guard and FSB team up for nuclear plant safety drills

Military & Defense
May 16, 14:11 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The population is requested to show understanding and stay calm at the sight of the military units’ movement in the area close to the nuclear power station

© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) division in the Sverdlovsk region have begun exercises to maintain security at the Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the plant’s Information and Public Relations Department informed reporters on Tuesday.

"From May 16 to May 18, 2017, the Russian Federal National Guard Service and the FSB division in the Sverdlovsk region will hold special tactical drills near the Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant that will also involve the security service of the Beloyarsk NPP. The aim of the exercises is collective training by members of the units maintaining security at the Beloyarsk NPP," the public relations department said.

Senior officials of the Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant also circulated an appeal to the Zarechny city residents, who live in the area where the plant is located.

"The population is requested to show understanding and stay calm at the sight of the military units’ and equipment movement in the area close to the nuclear power station, as planned exercises are underway," the official request read.

The Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant was commissioned in April 1964. The first power units with the thermal neutrons reactors ended after the completion of their life cycle. The power units with the BN-600 and BN-800 fast neutron reactors have been operating since 1980 and 2015, respectively.

Topics
Military drills
