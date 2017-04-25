Russian missile frigate holds artillery drills in Mediterranean

Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich has hit a surface and an air target during drills in the Mediterranean Sea, the fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
"The frigate’s crew practiced a battle with an enemy’s surface ships in the eastern portion of the Mediterranean Sea. During the drills, the frigate conducted artillery fire on the surface target," the press office said.
The frigate’s crew also conducted artillery fire against an air target and carried out jamming measures. The Admiral Grigorovich’s crew successfully detected a floating sea mine, dodged it and destroyed it by fire from the AK-630 automatic shipborne artillery system, the fleet’s press office reported.
"The warship continues accomplishing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s permanent task force in the Mediterranean," the press office said.
Admiral Grigorovich is designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare as well as for air defense missions, operating both independently or as part of convoys and naval task forces