Warships of Russia's naval task force return home after Syrian mission

Military & Defense
February 08, 15:40 UTC+3
The Pyotr Veliky will be later joined by the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is part of the Northern Fleet's naval task force that performed anti-terror missions off Syria's coast
1 pages in this article
Pyotr Veliky missile cruiser
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
SEVEROMORSK, February 8. /TASS/. The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky has returned to Russia from the Mediterranean Sea, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

