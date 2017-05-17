Back to Main page
Black Sea fleet warships conduct live firing drills

Military & Defense
May 17, 12:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exercises also involved attack bombers and amphibious planes

Bora-class Samum hoverborne guided missile corvette

Bora-class Samum hoverborne guided missile corvette

© Sergei Velichkin, Vladimir Rodionov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Bora-class Samum hoverborne guided missile corvette and two missile boats of the Black Fleet completed training exercises to neutralize sea and air targets in naval drills, chief of the Black Fleet Information Activities Office, Vyacheslav Trukhachyov, said today.

Read also

More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's west

"The Bora-class Samum hoverborne guided missile corvette, and R-239 and R-60 missile boats have trained to carry out missile strikes against "enemy" ships, send signals, hold combined maneuvers, and shell an air target.

Later, ships from the Crimean naval base trained to shell a moving target," Trukhachyov stated.

As he pointed out, the exercises also involved the Su-30SM (Flanker-C) fighter jets, Su-24 (Fencer) attack bombers, and Be-12 (Mail) amphibious planes.

Topics
Navy Military drills
