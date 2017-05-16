Back to Main page
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's west

Military & Defense
May 16, 18:11 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The fleet’s representative noted that ships will have more exercises in summer

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, May 16. /TASS/. The crews of over 50 warships, support vessels and fast-attack craft of the Baltic Fleet are undergoing home station training - in the Baltiysk Port, Kaliningrad Region, and in Kronstadt, the fleet’s official representative Roman Martov said.

"The crews of the Nastoichivy destroyer, the Steregushchy, Soobrazitelny, Boiky and other corvettes, fast-attack missile craft, large landing craft, anti-submarine warfare frigates, minesweepers - over 50 warships and support vessels in total - are taking part in maritime exercises, in which they train to battle, cruise, prevent damage at berth, and counter sabotage at home stations," Martov elaborated.

After completing these and other tasks, the ships will enter a sea test range for weapons training in various tactical environments.

The fleet’s representative noted that ships will have more exercises during the summer period, starting from June 1. Apart from the planed maritime exercises, the Baltic Fleet ships will go to the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Arctic and also take part in international maneuvers.

The joint Belarusian and Russian exercises, West-2017, will be the most important event in the Baltic Fleet training, Martov added.

