Troops in west Russia to hold firing drills with upgraded air defense missile systems

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. An air defense missile regiment of the 1st tank army in the Western Military District that has received upgraded Tor-M2U surface-to-air missile systems will hold firing exercises at the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the district’s press office reported on Friday.

"During the tactical live-fire drills, the teams of Tor-M2u antiaircraft missile systems will make a march to the area of live-firing and deploy the launchers, detect, track and identify Saman low-flying small-size target missiles," the press office said.

After the drills, the Tor-M2U missile systems will assume combat duty in the Moscow Region.

The Tor-M2U is a modern multipurpose short-range antiaircraft missile system characterized by high mobility. It is capable of successfully accomplishing combat assignments in any situation, including amid the enemy’s active jamming counter-measures. Apart from various aerodynamic targets, the Tor is capable of hitting missiles.