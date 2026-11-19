TEHRAN, November 19. /TASS/. Iran possesses comprehensive information regarding the size of adversary forces in the region, the quantity and types of their aircraft and weaponry, their deployment locations, and their operational plans, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - an elite branch of the Iranian Armed Forces - Hossein Mohebbi has said.

"We are constantly monitoring the adversary. We know the exact size of their forces in the region, the number and types of aircraft they have brought in, the quantity of their weaponry, where it is deployed, the types of operations these weapons can carry out, and even their operational plans," the Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted him as saying.

According to Mohebbi, the adversary has suffered defeat in both the political and military arenas, yet they might still initiate military action to create an impression of having achieved something. The IRGC representative noted that Iran views any possibility of hostilities as a 100% certain threat and, consequently, remains on guard.