SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. The outcome of the first trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in Shenzhen will yield significant results in the future, President of China Xi Jinping said after the trilateral meeting with Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"All of us believe that cooperation is the only way to overcome challenges and that we must strengthen interaction based on common interests to promote peace and achieve mutually beneficial results," Xi said.

"The seeds sown at the meeting today will certainly take root, sprout, and bear fruit," the Chinese president added.