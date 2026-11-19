SHENZHEN, China, November 19. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies intend to strengthen cooperation in tackling illegal logging, the illicit timber trade, and marine pollution, according to the final declaration.

"We support cooperation on combating illegal logging and associated trade while promoting legally harvested forest products, sustainable forest management, and halting and reversing forest loss and degradation," the document says.

APEC leaders further emphasized "the multiple values and contributions that forests provide for economic growth, biodiversity conservation, and the resilience and prosperity of communities across the Asia-Pacific region."

"We will also collaborate to improve the resilience of marine and coastal communities and promote the conservation and management of ocean resources, including by combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing," the declaration notes. Furthermore, the leaders agreed to improve the safety and protection of fishing industry workers and take action to address growing marine pollution using science-based approaches and modern technologies.