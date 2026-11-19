SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Beijing and Washington must expand the scope of their cooperation and prevent the escalation of differences that cannot be resolved in the near future, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated.

"China and the US must expand the scope of cooperation and narrow the list of issues. Disagreements that cannot be resolved in the short term must be managed constructively to prevent them from escalating," he said during a bilateral meeting with US leader Donald Trump in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

According to Xi Jinping, over the past few months, the leaders of the two countries have been jointly exploring "ways to ensure proper interaction between the two great powers, China and the US," defining a new framework of "constructive relations based on strategic stability" grounded in mutual respect. He noted this "has been endorsed by the peoples of both countries and welcomed by the international community."

The Chinese president noted that China-US relations "remain generally stable and are developing in a positive direction, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries." According to him, Beijing and Washington are thereby "ensuring stability and predictability in the world."

"I hope that, together with you, President Trump, we will continue to guide the development of China-US relations and ensure that this great ship always stays on the right course," Xi Jinping emphasized.