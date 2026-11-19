SHENZHEN, China, November 19. /TASS/. While advancing digital transformation, APEC economies intend to work together to combat online fraud and the use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes, according to the Shenzhen Declaration adopted following the APEC forum.

"We reaffirm our commitment to growing the digital economy," the document says. "We encourage economies to address potential risks such as data breaches, online scams and deliberate misuse of digital and emerging technologies for malicious purposes, to strengthen and enhance the digital environment."

Furthermore, APEC economies emphasize the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and facilitating cross-border data flows.

The member economies also highlight the importance of strengthening trust in digital transactions, as well as ensuring data protection and privacy.