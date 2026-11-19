SHENZHEN, China, November 19. /TASS/. Beijing, Moscow, and Washington should maintain regular high-level trilateral exchanges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

"It is essential to maintain dialogue and consultations. Disagreements between major powers are inevitable. Without communication, suspicions will spread, and minor frictions could escalate into major conflicts," he said. "The three countries should maintain regular high-level exchanges, ensure open channels of dialogue at all levels, and establish mechanisms for crisis communication and crisis prevention to minimize errors, effectively manage disagreements, and prevent the escalation of friction."