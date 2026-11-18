UNITED NATIONS, November 18. /TASS/. At least 64 children have been killed and another 64 wounded since the fighting in Yemen escalated in early September, the United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) said.

"The number of casualties is likely to increase as renewed fighting continues around densely populated areas, particularly in Taiz and Lahj," UNICEF said.

The UN body underscored that "basic services and infrastructure children depend on are also being directly impacted." At least seven schools and 28 health facilities, including five supported by UNICEF, have been damaged since the escalation began on September 3.

The situation in Taiz City, the administrative center of an eponymous Yemeni province, is particularly alarming. With the main road from Aden closed and alternative routes insecure, more than 800,000 people have reportedly been cut off from humanitarian assistance as of late October. Water production has fallen by nearly 50%, "food and fuel prices have more than doubled, and shortages of medicines, fuel, medical oxygen and electricity are threatening emergency, maternal, and newborn care."

"We urgently need safe and unimpeded humanitarian access," UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell said. "All parties must comply with their obligations under international law. Children must be protected, including their access to essential services such as healthcare, education, safe water, and food."

The armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. In July 2026, the rebels said they were imposing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacked several Saudi-owned oil tankers. In early August 2026, Ansar Allah launched an offensive in the country's southwest and took control of the port city of Mokha and territories along the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in western Yemen on September 10-11. On October 4, the Yemeni government forces announced the launch of a large-scale operation to liberate the Houthi-controlled territories from the rebels.