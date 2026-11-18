VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi believes that technical explanations of the risks to nuclear safety are one of the most effective ways the agency can ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Generally speaking, when it comes to measures that can be taken, the most effective would obviously be ending the war and establishing ceasefires. But as far as our work is concerned, it is important to explain, from a technical standpoint, why certain actions carry very high risks," he said, responding to a TASS question at a press conference at IAEA headquarters.

According to Grossi, he had discussed this with Russian and Ukrainian military officials. He emphasized that no one "would benefit from a radiological accident at the plant" and urged that it not be allowed to come to that.

Earlier, Zaporozhye NPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS that Ukrainian troops were continuing their attacks on the area around the nuclear power plant. According to her, the situation around the ZNPP remains tense but under control.

Earlier, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, called on Grossi to make it clearer to Kiev that attacking the Zaporozhye NPP was unacceptable.