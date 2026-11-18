MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. With its move to shut the border with Russia, Estonia is hurting its own interests as the economic fallout for the country will be significant, Finnish politician and member of the Freedom Alliance party Armando Mema told TASS.

"Regarding Estonia’s decision to close its borders with Russia, I believe it goes against Estonia’s own interests - primarily due to the economic challenges it faces, which will lead to significant economic turmoil, much like what happened in Finland when it decided to completely close its borders," the politician said.

He noted that the Finnish government’s decision was driven by Russophobia rather than any genuine threat from Russia. Officials feared an influx of refugees who could be "used as a weapon in Finland."

However, as the politician pointed out, data from border crossings did not support these concerns - the number of asylum seekers arriving from Russia dropped from 15,000 per year to 1,200 following 2023. Mema added that "Estonia will soon face a reality where the actual figures begin to do more damage to its economy than the sanctions it imposed against Russia did." He further expressed the opinion that, under their current governments, neither Estonia nor Finland will lift these restrictions or reopen their borders.

On November 15, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro announced that a decision regarding the closure of the border with Russia would be made during a cabinet meeting, noting that the measures could be either temporary or permanent. Meanwhile, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna specified that Tallinn will close all border crossings on the Estonian-Russian border starting December 1. On Tuesday, Jaan Toots, the mayor of the border city of Narva, criticized the Estonian authorities' intention to close the border crossing.