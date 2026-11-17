WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump is a "win-win-win" for all three sides and as for the US, the talks are uncharted diplomatic territory, Greg Mello, head of the Los Alamos Study Group in New Mexico, told TASS.

Commenting on Trump's statements about his intention to raise the denuclearization issue of at the talks, he noted that Washington and the West as a whole have not yet created the conditions necessary for further nuclear disarmament.

"Any significant progress would come much later, predicated on what will have to be years of trust-building. A neutral, largely demilitarized Ukraine will be required, as will some roll-back of NATO's eastward expansion, e.g. in Finland. The proliferation of nuclear weapons basing will need to be discussed. The security of shipping in the Baltic and in the Black Sea will also need to be addressed," the activist said.

"All that said, this is a win-win-win situation for the three leaders. For the US, it is entirely unprecedented. There will likely be some trade agreements, especially between the US and China. Russia is already selling some diesel here, which is important symbolically. If Putin and Trump can make even the smallest progress on Ukraine, it will be helpful, especially given the atmosphere of gathering war in Europe."

The talks between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump will take place on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

"The question is not whether arms control progress can be made at this meeting. The question is whether the drift toward wider war can be halted," Mello said.

"The most desirable outcome, as far as nuclear weapons issues go, is for Russia and the U.S. to agree to keep talking and to set dates and places to do so, as well as set up more informal lines of communication."