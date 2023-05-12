Israeli army says Gaza militants fired 866 rockets, hits back at 215 targets in exclave

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. Palestinian radicals based in the Gaza Strip have fired 866 rockets into Israeli territory since May 9, with 260 of them intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have in turn hit 215 targets in the sector, the army press service reported on Friday.

The IDF pointed out that one out of five rockets launched by the radicals did not reach Israel and landed in the Gaza Strip itself. According to calculations by Israel's state-run Kan Radio, the Iron Dome system is 91% effective in intercepting missiles fired at population centers.

The IDF press service noted that, on Friday night, Israeli forces continued to attack "military posts and rocket launchers belonging to the Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad." The IDF has been conducting the retaliatory Operation Shield and Arrow in the Gaza Strip since May 9, striking Islamic Jihad’s military facilities.

On May 2, Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip fired about 100 rockets and dozens of mortar shells into Israeli territory. The rocket attacks followed the announcement of the death in an Israeli prison of Khader Adnan, an activist of the radical Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, who had been on hunger strike while incarcerated in Israel.