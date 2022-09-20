Azerbaijani top diplomat confirms readiness for settlement talks with Armenia

BAKU, September 20. /TASS/. Baku is ready for talks on normalizing relations with Yerevan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday following a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"On September 19, during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was held at the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. <...> The minister [Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov] once again stressed the readiness for urgent talks between the leaders to ensure lasting peace in accordance with the trilateral statements and the outcome of the meeting in Brussels," the press service reported. Bayramov assured that Azerbaijan is not interested in destabilization as it continues to carry out reconstruction work in Karabakh and returns former internally displaced persons there.

"The minister noted that despite Azerbaijan's efforts toward normalizing relations with Armenia, engaging in communication, delimiting and demarcating borders, as well as work in the humanitarian sphere, Yerevan hinders these processes and flagrantly violates its obligations under trilateral statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," the statement said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on the night of September 13 that Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ units were shelling Armenian settlements. Baku said that it retaliated Yerevan’s actions. Later Azerbaijan announced that the sides had agreed on a ceasefire, but Armenia claimed that the shelling continued.·The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting and decided to ask for help from Russia to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council.