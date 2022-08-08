US treats its visa obligations at UN seriously — mission on Lavrov’s visit

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS /. The United States is serious about its obligations on issuing visas within the framework of its agreement with the UN, a representative of the US Mission to the United Nations told TASS on Monday replying to a question as to whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian delegation would obtain visas to participate in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

The source noted that the US, as the receiving country, has obligations within the framework of the agreement with the UN to facilitate visits from UN member states. The source stressed that the mission was taking its obligations seriously.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Lavrov as the head of the country’s delegation to the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September. The UN General Assembly High-Level Week, which usually brings together heads of state, prime ministers and cabinet members from UN member states, will take place on September 20-26. According to the event’s preliminary program, the Russian top diplomat is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 24.

Earlier, Lavrov sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the neglect by the United States of its responsibilities as the host country of the organization's headquarters. As Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told TASS on August 5, Guterres had discussed with Lavrov and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield the subject of issuing visas to Russian diplomats.