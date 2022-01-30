Syrian soldier wounded in sniper fire by terrorists - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A Syrian soldier was wounded in sniper fire conducted by terrorists in the Idlib governorate, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"As a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Rwaiha in the Idlib governorate, one Syrian soldier was wounded," he said.

According to Zhuravlev, one shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.