Power transfer in Afghanistan

Taliban to launch military operation against Panjshir resistance — TV

According to the sources, the decision to switch to a military operation was taken by the Taliban in the wake of failed negotiations with members of the resistance, in particular with Ahmad Massoud
© AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

TASS, September 2. The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) decided to launch a military operation against the resistance in the Afghan province of Panjshir, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Thursday citing Taliban sources.

According to them, the decision to switch to a military operation was taken by the Taliban in the wake of failed negotiations with members of the resistance, in particular with Ahmad Massoud. The Taliban felt that the conditions were "not logical", the TV channel reported. Massoud allegedly put forward four conditions for a truce demanding not to seize weapons and military equipment from the militias, to provide them with 30% of the seats in the future government. In addition, he considers it necessary that the appointment of officials should take place with the consent of the resistance and the Taliban will not control and persecute those who want to come to Panjshir.

Taliban fighters have kept Panjshir under siege for more than a week and over the last few days there have been reports of clashes between the sides near the province’s borders. Taliban militants have been trying to capture the outposts of the resistance. The movement carried out massive strikes on rebel positions, Afghanistan’s Akhtar news agency reported on Thursday. Eleven of the firing lines were destroyed. There were victims on both sides.

Earlier, Amir Khan Muttaqi, head of the Taliban leadership commission, who was also appointed as Governor of Panjshir, claimed that negotiations between the Taliban and the resistance had failed.

Tags
Power transfer in Afghanistan
