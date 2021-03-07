Four civilians wounded in shelling by militants from Turkey-controlled area in Syria

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Four civilians were wounded in a shelling attack staged by militants from Turkey-controlled territory in Syria, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Four civilians, who were engaged in farming forks, were wounded as a result of shelling from the territory controlled by pro-Turkish armed groups near Amud, some 25 kilometers west of Qamishli," he said.

Apart from that, militants used a multiple missile launch system to shell an electricity plant located two kilometers northwest of Jub al-Safa.

According to Karpov, thirty shelling attacks from Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.