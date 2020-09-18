Belarus tightens border security

MINSK, September 18. /TASS/. Belarusian border services have tightened border security, spokesman for the country’s State Border Committee, Anton Bychkovsky told TASS on Friday.
"Border security has been tightened, the necessary measures are being taken depending on the situation in specific regions," he said.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the country would close its borders with Lithuania and Poland and strengthen border control with Ukraine. He called on the people of the three countries to prevent their politicians from starting "a hot war."