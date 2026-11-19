MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The International Bowling Federation (IBF) has lifted all of its previously imposed restrictions in regard to the international participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, the Russian Bowling Federation announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Earlier in the day we received an official letter from the International Bowling Federation stating that all restrictions on the participation of our and Belarusian athletes in international official bowling competitions have been lifted," the statement reads.

Last summer, the Russian national bowling team performed internationally under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time since 2019 and it happened at the 2026 IBF World Youth Championships in Malaysia.