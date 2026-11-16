MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s top female racquet Mirra Andreeva was over the moon about her recent win at the 2026 WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Finals in the United States, saying her victory there was a special moment for her, the WTA quoted her in a commentary provided to TASS on Monday.

On November 15, Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, outplayed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine (6th-seed) 7-5; 6-3 in a tournament final that lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes.

"Of course, I'm super excited. I'm super happy with the way I've been playing throughout the whole week, how this whole tournament went, and how I've dealt with all of the things, the pressure, the expectations from myself," Andreeva noted.

"I'm very happy to have this trophy in my hands and very happy to finish the season on such a strong note," the Russian tennis star added.

Andreeva, 19, is currently 2nd in the WTA Rankings. She won the French Open in June and is now a seven-time WTA title holder overall. In 2023, Andreeva was named WTA rookie of the year. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 WTA Finals was played on indoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the United States, from November 8-15. The tournament brought together the eight highest-ranked singles players and doubles teams of the 2026 WTA Tour and offered $10 million in prize money. Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the tourney last year. The only Russian to win the WTA Finals was Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.