Daniil Medvedev receives wildcard for Winston-Salem tournament

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has received a wildcard for the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the event's press service said.

The tournament will take place from August 23 to 29.

Medvedev, 30, is seventh in the ATP rankings. He has won 23 ATP singles titles and spent 16 weeks as world No. 1 in 2022. In 2021, he helped Russia win the ATP Cup and Davis Cup.

The Russian has reached six Grand Slam finals, winning the US Open in 2021. A year earlier, he won the ATP Finals.

The Winston-Salem tournament is an ATP 250 hard-court event with total prize money of $850,000. Medvedev won the tournament in 2018.