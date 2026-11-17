MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia has established three centers for monitoring the epidemiological situation in Africa, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said.

"We have established three centers in Africa: the Russian-Guinean, Russian-Congolese, and Russian-Burundian centers. A center has been established in Venezuela, the Russian-Venezuelan center, and the Russian-Vietnamese center has been operating for nearly 10 years. These are our permanent outposts where we monitor the situation in various countries. This is an example of how we respond when something happens. And we reached Uganda within 48 hours when the Ebola outbreak occurred," she said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.