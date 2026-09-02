Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo poses regional threat — WHO chief

GENEVA, September 2. /TASS/. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread rapidly, posing a threat not only to the country itself, but also to its neighbors and the region as a whole, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated.

"Until every chain is found and broken, the epidemic will continue and ·will continue to pose a threat to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, its neighbors and the region as a whole," he told reporters.

Ghebreyesus noted that this epidemic has become the fastest-spreading and the second largest in history. At the same time, the lack of safe burial practices contributes to the spread of the virus, he added.

The outbreak began on May 15 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, and it has already become the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in Africa's history. According to the latest information, the death toll from the fever has exceeded 2,900, and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 6,000. The disease has now been reported in six Congolese provinces, with the epicenter located in Ituri Province.