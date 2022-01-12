Russia documents 17,946 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia has registered 17,946 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,702,150 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.17%.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,008 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,659 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,238 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 367 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 366 cases - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 347 new cases - in the Krasnodar Region, and 300 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 625,354 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 745, compared to 783 the day before. In all, 318,432 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.98%.

Over the past 24 hours, 43 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region, 26 fatalities - in the Altai Region, 25 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 21 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 19 fatalities were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 26,346. In all, 9,758,364 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 91.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,826 patients were discharged in Moscow, 2,468 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,297 patients - in the Voronezh Region, 1,054 patients - in the Moscow Region, 970 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, 928 patients - in the Samara Region, and 738 patients were discharged in the Khabarovsk Region.