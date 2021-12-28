Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia has registered 21,922 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,437,152 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase in three months, since September 28. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.21%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,802 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,574 new infections in the Moscow Region and 544 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 529 new cases were discovered in the Irkutsk Region and 511 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 793,615 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 1,705 in the last 24 hours, which is a new low since September 14, bringing the total caseload to 2,023,546.

A day earlier, as many as 2,239 cases of the infection were registered. In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.08%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Russian capital surged by 73 over the past day versus 68 the day before. Overall, some 36,561 people (1.81% of those infected) have died due to COVID-19 in Moscow since the onset of the pandemic.

As many as 3,111 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, while some 1,860,822 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 126,163 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in the Russian capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia surged by 935 in the last 24 hours versus 937 a day earlier to 306,090.

The COVID-19 death toll registered over the past day hit a new low since October 7. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.93%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, some 61 mortalities were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 41 deaths were recorded in the Moscow Region, 37 fatalities in the Krasnoyarsk Region, as many as 28 deaths were detected in the Rostov and Sverdlovsk Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 43,961, the highest number since the onset of the pandemic. For the first time, it has doubled the number of new cases of infection.

In all, 9,337,447 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,182 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,507 - in the Moscow Region, 2,218 - in the Irkutsk Region, 1,996 - in the Omsk Region, 1,272 - in the Voronezh Region.