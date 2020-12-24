Russia records all-time high of 635 new coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. As many as 635 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The overall death toll has hit 53,096.

According to data from the crisis center, 1.79% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 72 coronavirus deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 24 in the Rostov region and 18 in the Perm region. The Moscow and Krasnoyarsk regions reported 29 fatalities each.