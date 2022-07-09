US Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft to blast off to orbital outpost on July 14 – NASA

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. US cargo spacecraft Cargo Dragon 2 is scheduled to blast off to the International Space Station on July 14 from the spaceport in the state of Florida, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a statement.

The cargo spaceship’s launch to the international orbital outpost was initially scheduled for early June but was later postponed several times due to technical reasons.

"NASA and SpaceX are targeting 8:44 p.m. EDT (5:44 p.m. PDT) Thursday, July 14," the statement from NASA reads. "SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including a new climate research investigation."

"Dragon will carry more than 5,800 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations like EMIT [Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source], which will identify the composition of mineral dust from Earth’s arid regions and analyze dust carried through the atmosphere from deserts to see what effects it has on the planet," the statement added.

The current crew on board of the ISS is comprised of Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who is also a TASS special correspondent, Denis Matveev, Sergey Korsakov; NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines; and Jessica Watkins and an Italian European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.